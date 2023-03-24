DENVER (KDVR) – Clouds will gradually increase across the Front Range today with a possible sprinkle in the evening, then light snow arrives overnight.

Weather today: Afternoon clouds, late sprinkle

Friday starts off with sunshine, but clouds will increase through the afternoon with below average highs in the low 50s. Winds will pick up later in the day with the small chance for a light shower.

Weather tonight: Light snow showers

Clouds stick around tonight with light snow moving in after midnight and will linger into early Saturday morning. Lows will dip into middle 20s with a brisk wind.

Snow totals look to be around an inch in the metro with melting occurring for the first flakes after a mild afternoon.

Looking ahead: Cool weekend, warming next week

Most of the weekend will have partly cloudy skies with early snow Saturday and some late Sunday. Highs over the weekend will be chilly in the upper 30s. Winds will be breezy on Saturday afternoon, but should be lighter by Sunday.

Snow and rain are possible Sunday night and into Monday morning with minimal accumulations. Highs on Monday will be in the low 40s with slow clearing skies. Tuesday will see temperatures in the low 50s with more sunshine.

Wednesday looks great with abundant sunshine and seasonal highs at 60 degrees. A few clouds arrive Thursday with mild highs in the middle 50s, before the chance for late precipitation.