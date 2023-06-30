DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather features warming temperatures and a few chances for afternoon thunderstorms as the July Fourth weekend begins.

Weather tonight: Storms clearing

Thunderstorms will wrap up Friday evening, followed by clouds clearing out overnight. Temperatures will stay comfortable and fall to the mid-50s.

Weather tomorrow: Slight storm chances

Saturday will start with sunshine. As temperatures climb toward 80 degrees, more clouds will build in and will be followed by a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms.

Looking ahead: Warmer, a few storms

Sunday, sunshine will help to boost high temperatures into the mid-80s. This will be followed by a few afternoon thunderstorms. Monday looks drier and warmer. Mainly sunny skies will help highs climb to 88 degrees, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

On Tuesday, a sunny start to the day will help high temperatures climb to the mid-80s. This will be followed by a chance for thunderstorms that will develop in the afternoon and into the evening.

The better chances for thunderstorms move in Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.