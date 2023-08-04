DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will see a cooling trend into the weekend alongside a slight chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Clearing, mild

Thunderstorm chances will clear out Friday evening, and so will most of the clouds. Temperatures will stay near the seasonal average and fall to the upper 50s.

Weather tomorrow: 80s with chance of afternoon showers

Denver will stay in this pattern of morning sunshine, followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon ahead of the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Temperatures will only reach the mid-80s, which is 5 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Spotty showers, cooler

Sunday, Denver will stay in this pattern of morning sunshine, followed by increasing clouds ahead of a few afternoon showers. High temperatures will be much cooler and only reach the upper 70s.

The workweek will start with more below-normal temperatures and the chance for a few showers Monday afternoon. By Tuesday, sunshine comes back in full force and will lead to a warming trend. Wednesday through Friday will reach the upper 80s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.