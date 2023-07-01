DENVER (KDVR) — Skies will stay clear Saturday night with mild lows before isolated storms and mid-80s arrive on Sunday.

Weather tonight: Clear and comfy

Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s in Denver with a light wind. Skies are clear Saturday night which means sunshine Sunday morning.

Weather tomorrow: Afternoon isolated storms

Sunny skies stay in the forecast to finish off the weekend, until some isolated storms pop up in the afternoon. Highs top out in the middle 80s with a brisk wind out of the north.

Looking ahead: Warming up with more storms

Monday starts off the week with abundant sunshine and warm highs near the 90-degree mark. The Fourth of July has highs in the mid-80s with sunny skies and a small chance for an afternoon storm.

Storms are possible, but the chances are lower through the middle of the week. Highs are cooler on Wednesday, hitting the low 70s with extra clouds. Thursday is back to 80 degrees with more sunshine. Friday looks comfy with highs in the mid-80s and a possible storm. Saturday is back into the upper 80s with small storm chances.