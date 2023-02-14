DENVER (KDVR) — Skies become cloudy over the Front Range Tuesday with some brisk winds out of the north. Light snow will move in after the evening commute and linger through Wednesday evening in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Late clouds, snow

Some sunshine will be possible Tuesday, but a change is right around the corner.

Clouds push back in through the afternoon and evening hours as winds stay brisk. Highs are close to seasonal in the middle to upper 40s. Snow will arrive after the evening commute.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Feb. 14. Pinpoint Weather: Futurecast for Feb. 14.

Weather tonight: Light snow, breezy

Light snow showers will stay overnight as winds remain breezy out of the northeast. Overnight lows will dip into the middle teens with cloudy skies.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Feb. 14.

Weather tomorrow: Snow to impact morning commute

Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as snow showers linger through the evening with cloudy skies.

Temperatures will be cooler on Wednesday with highs in the upper teens and lower 20s. Winds will be breezy for most of the day and only slowing as the snow wraps up later in the evening.

For snow accumulations, Denver will see 3 to 6 inches, south along the Palmer Divide will see 4 to 9 inches, and north of the city towards Fort Collins will see 1 to 3 inches. Snow wraps up by midnight as skies clear and winds slow.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by Feb. 16.

Looking ahead: Warming up into the weekend

Some clouds will still be around on Thursday afternoon as highs remain below average in the middle 30s.

Friday finishes off the workweek with highs climbing to the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies.

The weekend will be even warmer as highs top out in the lower 50s. Saturday has a mix of sun and clouds, but Sunday will be mostly sunny.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast in Denver on Feb. 14.

Monday will remain mild with highs in the upper 40s. There will be increasing clouds and late chances for rain and snow.