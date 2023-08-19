DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay hot through the weekend with highs in the mid 90s. Saturday, there will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm ahead of a stretch of drier weather.

Heat advisories will be in effect today in southeast Colorado as high temperatures climb to 100-105 degrees. Fire weather watches are set to go into effect in eastern and south central Colorado on Sunday due to dry and breezy conditions.

Weather today: Morning sun, hot

Saturday will start with plenty of sunshine. Then, as high temperatures climb to the mid 90s, clouds will increase ahead of the chance for a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms, mostly in higher elevations.

Weather tonight: Mainly cloudy

Thunderstorms will wrap up this evening. Clouds will linger tonight as lows fall to the mid 60s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead:

Sunday, a drier weather pattern will move into the Denver area. High temperatures will continue to reach the mid 90s, which is 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

The heat will stick around through most of the week alongside plenty of sunshine. The next big chance moves in at the end of the week. There will be an increasing chance for showers, which will aid in cooling temperatures to highs in the 80s.