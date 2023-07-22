DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will see more sunshine and hotter temperatures through the weekend and the start of the upcoming workweek.

Weather tomorrow: Sun and seasonally hot

Sunshine and mostly dry skies returns for the weekend. We will also start a warming trend as high temperatures climb to near 90 degrees.

Looking ahead: High heat ahead of thunderstorm chances

Sunshine will help to heat temperatures back into the mid-90s on Sunday with some gusty winds.

Then a a touch more on Monday, the upper 90s and low 100s.

High temperatures will stay hot in the 90s all week but Tuesday there will be more afternoon clouds and a slight chance for showers.

The best chance for afternoon thunderstorms will be on Wednesday.