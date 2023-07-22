DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will see more sunshine and hotter temperatures through the weekend and the start of the upcoming workweek.
Weather tomorrow: Sun and seasonally hot
Sunshine and mostly dry skies returns for the weekend. We will also start a warming trend as high temperatures climb to near 90 degrees.
Looking ahead: High heat ahead of thunderstorm chances
Sunshine will help to heat temperatures back into the mid-90s on Sunday with some gusty winds.
Then a a touch more on Monday, the upper 90s and low 100s.
The best chance for afternoon thunderstorms will be on Wednesday.