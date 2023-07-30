DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather pattern of morning sunshine and afternoon thunderstorms will continue Monday ahead of an increasing chance for rain and more comfortable temperatures.

Weather tonight: Clearing, mild

Showers and thunderstorms will wrap up this evening followed by clearing clouds. Temperatures will fall to the mid-60s, which is just a few degrees warmer than normal.

Lows on the night of July 30 are mild.

Weather tomorrow: Morning sun, afternoon storms

Monday will stay in the same pattern of morning sunshine helping to boost high temperatures in the 90s ahead of afternoon clouds and thunderstorms.

Highs in Denver on Monday, July 31 will be in the 90s.

Looking ahead: Better rain chances, lower temepratures

Tuesday wills tart off with sunshine. But, high temperatures will be capped in the upper 80s as clouds increase ahead of thunderstorms that could produce heavy rain and strong wind.

The week following July 31 has storm chances.

Rain chances continue to increase Wednesday and Thursday. This will bring high temperatures down to the low to mid-80s.