DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay warmer than normal through Labor Day weekend. A chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday will help to lower temperatures slightly each day.

Weather today: Hot and dry

Saturday, Denver will see a mixture of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures will climb to the mid-90s, which is 10 degrees hotter than usual for this time of year, and 5 degrees shy of the current record.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy, warm

Saturday night, Denver will stay under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will remain on the warm side and only fall to the mid-60s

Looking ahead: Chance for showers, less hot

Warmer-than-normal temperatures stick around for the rest of the holiday weekend. High temperatures will climb to 90 degrees on Sunday with a chance for a few afternoon and early evening thunderstorms. An isolated chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms returns on Labor Day alongside highs climbing to the mid-80s.

Cooler, more seasonal temperatures in the mid-80s return Tuesday and Wednesday. More sunshine in the forecast through the end of the week will help boost high temperatures back up near 90 degrees on Friday.