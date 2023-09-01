DENVER (KDVR) — Welcome to September in Denver weather. This is considered one of the best months of the year with warm afternoon highs and cool nights.

However, the month is starting out on a hot stretch with several days ahead still in the 90s.

According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, this is the first month of Fall with a chance for snow. The average snow is around 1.7 inches and the earliest it has snowed in September was on the 3rd.

September averages in Denver from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Breezy and mild with passing clouds

There will be some clouds passing over metro Denver through the overnight hours. The wind will be from the south making for a mild night with readings in the city in the 60s. There will be more refreshing 40s and 50s through the Colorado high country.

Any showers that develop in the mountains will end with sunset.

Overnight lows by Saturday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: The heat is sticking around

There will be a good deal of cloud cover moving across the mountains and the western half of the state. There will also be some spotty showers or thunderstorms out west.

Temperatures will be a little lower thanks to the clouds.

Across eastern Colorado and in Denver, the days will start off sunny followed by increasing clouds. It will be dry and breezy with afternoon readings in the 90s and 100-degree heat for southeastern Colorado.

A hot Saturday outlook for Colorado with above normal highs

Looking ahead: Few rain chances for Labor Day

Temperatures will reach the 90s again on Sunday in Denver. There is a low chance for a few showers or thunderstorms late in day.

The same low chance returns on Labor Day as temperatures cool slightly into the upper 80s.

The rain will not be widespread, so don’t cancel your holiday plans. Just make sure to have a place to go should a storm head your way.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The forecast after the holiday weekend is looking dry again with mainly sunny skies each day Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures will start off near seasonal levels before warming into the upper 80s by the end of the week.