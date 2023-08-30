DENVER (KDVR) — It reached 90 degrees on Wednesday, making it the 31st day of Denver weather this year at 90 degrees or higher. That matches the overall number of days over the entire 150-year recordkeeping in Denver.

It is below the 30-year and 10-year average, but several more hot days this holiday weekend will add to the count, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Latest 90 degree day stats for Denver in 2023

Weather tonight: Starry and comfortable

Skies will turn clear again through the overnight hours across the state. The wind will be breezy at times coming from the southwest.

Temperatures will cool quickly into the 50s and 60s along the Front Range and in metro Denver. There will be even cooler 40s through parts of the Colorado mountains.

Overnight lows by Thursday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and hot

Temperatures will return to the hot 90s across all of eastern Colorado and in metro Denver. Highs are forecasted to reach the low to mid-90s in the city.

The record high of 98 in Denver looks just out of reach. However, readings in the upper 90s to 100 degrees will be possible in southeastern Colorado.

Forecast highs on Thursday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Holiday weekend storms

Labor Day weekend begins Friday with hot and dry conditions in Denver. There is a small chance of a stray storm on Saturday. The rain chances increase slightly by Sunday and into the holiday on Monday.

Don’t cancel any outdoor activities, but do have a backup plan to head inside for a brief period should a storm head your way.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The return to work on Tuesday looks pleasant and seasonal with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s through the middle of next week. It is possible that hotter temperatures closer to 90 degrees could return by the end of next week.