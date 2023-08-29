DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather only recorded 29 days at 90 degrees or higher this summer, with 12 of those in August.

It will reach the hot 90s for the last two days of the month, bringing the total for August up to 14 days. The 30-year average for 90-degree heat is usually about 46 days at 90 degrees or higher, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Forecast highs for metro Denver on Wednesday

Weather tonight: Clear and comfortable

Skies will remain clear across Colorado for the overnight period. The wind will generally be light and coming from the south to the southwest.

Temperatures will be cool in the Colorado mountains with readings in the 40s. It will be comfortable across eastern Colorado and in metro Denver with seasonal lows in the middle 50s.

Overnight lows by Wednesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and hot

Expect mainly sunny skies on Wednesday across Denver and the Front Range. There will be a few passing clouds coming off the mountains and foothills late in the afternoon.

There is a low chance that a few of those passing clouds could produce a brief shower in the Colorado mountains and possibly across the Palmer Divide to the south of the city.

Forecast highs across Colorado on Wednesday

Looking ahead: Rain chances this holiday

It will stay in the hot 90s for the start of September on Friday and Saturday with very low chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will cool slightly on Sunday with a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Right now, the chance for late-day showers and thunderstorms sticks around for Labor Day and has temperatures cooling to seasonal levels in the middle 80s.

The chance for rain is not a washout, so don’t cancel any outdoor festivities, but have a backup plan to head inside should a storm head your way for a short time.