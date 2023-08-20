DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay hot, dry and breezy for the start of the workweek ahead of rain and cooler temperatures to end the week.

Fire danger is high Monday, Aug. 21.

Fire weather watches are in effect for Monday afternoon and evening due to low humidity and strong wind gusts allowing conditions to be favorable for rapid fire spread. Avoid outdoor burning and any activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.

Weather tonight: Mainly clear, breezy

Sunday night, Denver will stay under a mostly clear sky.

Wind speeds out of the south will stay strong at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts at times reaching 35 to 40 mph. Temperatures will only fall to a low in the mid to upper 60s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Lows on Aug. 20 are higher than normal.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, hot, breezy

Sunshine will be in full force for the start of the workweek. A sunny sky plus a southerly breeze will help to bring temperatures up to 97 degrees, which will tie the current record high temperature set in 1903, then tied in 1960 and 2007.

Aug. 21 will be hot in Denver.

Looking ahead: More warm, sunny weather ahead of rain

Tuesday will be sunny, warm and breezy with a high in the mid-90s.

Lower 90s are in the forecast on Wednesday alongside a mostly sunny sky.

Hot temperatures and sun start the week of Aug. 21 before storms return.

Our weather pattern will shift at the end of the week. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will move in Thursday, then become more widespread on Friday.

As a result, temperatures will cool to highs in the 80s. Below-normal temperatures and the chance for showers will continue into the weekend.