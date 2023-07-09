DENVER (KDVR) — Denver weather will move into a pattern of sunshine and hot temperatures reaching highs in the 90s for most of the upcoming workweek.

Weather tonight: Mainly clear, seasonal

Sunday night will stay mainly clear. Low temperatures will fall to 60 degrees in Denver, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Mild low temperatures in Denver on July 9.

Weather tomorrow: Hotter but seasonal

Thanks to a sunny sky, temperatures will climb to the lower 90s on Monday.

However, this will be followed by a slight chance for an isolated afternoon shower.

High temperatures in Denver on July 9.

Looking ahead: Sunny and hot

Hot and sunny conditions continue for most of the workweek.

Tuesday, high temperatures will climb to the mid 90s, which is nearly 5 degrees hotter than normal for this time of year.

Wednesday and Thursday will be closer to average in the lower 90s alongside plenty of sunshine.

The workweek starting July 10 will be warm and sunny.

A slight chance for showers returns late Thursday, then again Friday afternoon. This will help to cool temperatures a bit with highs in the 80s.