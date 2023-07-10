DENVER (KDVR) — Denver weather will move into a pattern of sunshine and hot temperatures reaching the 90s for most of this week. Winds will also be gusty, so fire danger is a concern.

Weather today: Hot and breezy

We are heating up to the low 90s this afternoon, which is seasonal for this time of the year.

There will be mostly sunny skies and breezy winds, but an isolated storm chance is possible through the evening. The wind is the main concern with the hot temperatures meaning high fire danger.

The storm chance is at 20% Monday and a low severe risk, but there could be a few storms along the Eastern Plains with strong winds and hail.

Looking ahead: Summer Heat

Hot, dry, and breezy winds continue for most of the week.

An isolated storm chance returns Friday and for the weekend. This will help to cool temperatures a bit with highs in the 80s.