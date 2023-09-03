DENVER (KDVR) – The heat sticks around through the middle of the holiday weekend with highs in the 90s and the chance for some afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Weather today: PM storms and 90s

With early sunshine, high temperatures in Denver will climb into the lower 90s with light winds. Showers and storms are possible in the high country and the Front Range in the afternoon and evening hours.

Weather tonight: Clearing skies

Clouds from the late-day storms will clear overnight with winds slowing. Low temperatures tonight will dip into the lower 60s, keeping us above average.

Looking ahead: Not as hot and drier

Labor Day is another hot one with highs staying in the lower 90s and the chance for rain is lower. Tuesday is the pick of the week with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s. Seasonal highs return for Wednesday, hitting the middle 80s, with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday brings some heat to the Front Range with highs in the upper 80s and abundant sunshine. Skies stay sunny on Friday with just above-average highs in the middle 80s. The mild weather lingers into the next weekend with partly cloudy skies on Saturday and highs in the middle 80s.