DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will continue to heat up for the next several days. Record heat will be possible at the beginning of next week as Denver could hit its first 80-degree temperature of the year.

Weather tonight: Cool and clear

It will be a calm and cool evening of weather ahead on the Front Range.

Denver will drop to about 35 degrees overnight with mostly clear skies.

Weather tomorrow: Afternoon sprinkles

Most places will stay dry on Saturday but there is a 10% chance for some light sprinkles in the afternoon and evening. The rain chance will keep skies partly cloudy.

High temperatures in Denver will hit the mid to upper-60s.

Looking ahead: Record heat next week

Temperatures will hit the 70s and 80s next week in Denver with dry conditions in the forecast through Thursday.

Denver could hit or break the record high temperatures on both Tuesday and Wednesday with forecast highs in the 80s. Tuesday’s record is 80 degrees from 1982 and Wednesday it is 79 degrees from 2018.

The next chance for showers will move in next Friday knocking temperatures back down into the 60s.