DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay unsettled this week with storm chances each afternoon. High temperatures will stay in the 70s for at least the next seven days.

Weather tonight: Isolated showers

There will be a few isolated showers that will stay mostly in the higher elevations west of Denver. Some valleys could get warm enough to see lightning. Showers will wrap up late Tuesday evening.

Denver will have a 10% chance of an isolated shower or storm Tuesday night. Overnight low temperatures in Denver will fall into the mid-40s.

Weather tomorrow: Mild, mostly dry

Wednesday will be mostly dry with a high temperature in the upper 70s. The Front Range will only have a 10% chance for an isolated storm meaning that most places will stay dry.

Looking ahead: Scattered storms Thursday

Temperatures will hit the low 70s on Thursday with scattered showers and storms. This will carry the highest storm chance of the week in Denver.

Storms could contain lightning, a brief downpour, small hail and gusty winds. Some places could see a few tenths of an inch of rainfall.

Drier weather will move back in on Friday with a 10% chance of an isolated shower. Storm chances will go up to 20% through the weekend with highs in the 70s on both Saturday and Sunday.