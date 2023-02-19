DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather continues with more sunshine and 50s on Sunday, but winds will be picking up, especially in the high country.

There will be mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures in the metro Sunday with gusts between 15 to 30 mph.

In the high country, a high wind warning is in effect through Tuesday. The Pinpoint Weather team forecasts gusts up to 80mph are possible.

This will cause travel impacts, especially with the snow moving in which can be heavy from time to time. Plan accordingly and be ready for some slow-packed roads.

Another mild and gusty day is in store for the metro on Monday. Snow and high winds will impact mountain travel for those heading home from the holiday weekend.

Looking ahead: More snow

Our next storm system and the next round of snow moves in by Wednesday morning. It will be a snowy day with totals still being worked out.

Temperatures will drop to the chilly 30s and stay there to finish off the workweek.