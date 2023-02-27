DENVER (KDVR) — The workweek starts with high winds which means high fire danger, while other parts of the state will see blowing snow. Gusty winds will stick around this week with more snow midweek in the Denver weather forecast.

Pinpoint Weather: Watches and warnings on Feb. 27.

Weather today: Brisk wind and sunny

Winds will be the strongest Monday morning and slow a little by the late afternoon.

There will be sunshine to start the workweek for most with highs back in the 50s.

Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon highs on Feb. 27.

Light snow is possible in the northern mountains with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation.

Pinpoint Weather: Monday snow chances on Feb. 27.

Looking ahead: Mountain and Denver snow

There will be more of the same for the metro on Tuesday – gusty winds and sunshine. It will be a snowy day to the west with strong winds, so reduced visibility is possible.

Wednesday is cloudy with cooler highs in the low 40s. Snow stays in the mountains to start the day but slides into the Front Range by the afternoon.

Snow chances linger into early Thursday with light totals, around an inch of accumulation in Denver.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals for Feb. 27.

Temperatures will be chilly on Thursday and stay in the 30s with extra clouds.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Feb. 27.

It will be warmer and more seasonal for the weekend.