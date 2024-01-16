DENVER (KDVR) — After spending more than 90 hours at or below freezing and tying a record low this morning of minus 19 degrees, Denver’s weather will be warmer and more seasonal on Wednesday and Thursday, while the mountains will get another round of snow.

Weather tonight: Chilly, but seasonal

Tuesday night, more clouds will build in alongside a southwesterly breeze, gusting at times around 15 mph.

Temperatures will fall to the teens, which is much more comfortable than where lows have been the last few nights and in line with the average for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Warmer, seasonal

Wednesday, Denver will stay under a partly sunny sky as highs climb up to the mid-40s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

High wind warnings continue for areas above 6,000 feet through Wednesday. Westerly winds will increase to 25-40 mph, with gusts up to 60-75 mph. This will lead to dangerous travel, and blowing snow which can lower visibility to less than 1 mile ahead.

Looking ahead: Mild on the Front Range, mountain snow and wind

Snow will start to pick up on Wednesday and continue on Thursday in the mountains. Because of this, winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will remain in effect until Thursday evening or Friday morning, and avalanche concerns will remain high through Thursday as well.

Snowfall totals from Wednesday through Friday morning will reach 6-12 inches in the north and central mountains, with some areas like Steamboat Springs picking up more than a foot of snow.

The chance for snow will be followed by another cooldown on Friday. Denver will wake up to single-digit low temperatures and a high near freezing.

Sunshine returns this weekend, which will aid in boosting highs back to the mid-40s on Saturday then 50s on Sunday.