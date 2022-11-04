DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will heat up into the weekend with sunshine and dry conditions melting away snowfall quickly.

Weather tonight: Dry, breezy evening

Denver had its first official snow of the season at the airport with 4.5 inches total. Parts of the foothills saw up to 6 inches of accumulation. Wind will be the main weather impact heading into Saturday.

Winds will be breezy to gusty in the higher elevations Friday evening with clear skies.

Dry weather will move in across the state with the morning low temperature in Denver falling to 29 degrees.

Weather tomorrow: High wind warning

A high wind warning has been issued for Colorado’s foothills and northeast mountains from midnight Friday night through 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The areas in gold will see winds out of the west from 40 to 50 mph with gusts as high as 75 mph. Winds will be strong enough in some areas to cause power outages and knock down trees.

The Front Range will be breezy with winds up to 30 mph. High temperatures will climb to the 60s across the Front Range.

Looking ahead: 70-degree temps Tuesday

Sunday will be slightly cooler with highs in the 50s. Daylight saving time will be ending on Sunday, so remember to turn back those clocks.

Dry weather and sunshine will stay in Denver through Wednesday. Temperatures will hit the 60s and 70s to kick off next week.

Temperatures will cool to the 40s Thursday and Friday before Colorado’s next storm system moves in.