DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay hot and sunny through the beginning of the workweek.

Weather today: Sunny, hotter

Sunday will be hot and sunny again and even a touch more so than yesterday.

An isolated storm possible to the west but most look to stay dry today.

Looking ahead: Hot ahead of afternoon thunderstorms

Hight heat will continue into the workweek.

Monday will be the hottest day of the week, climbing to the upper 90s with plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday is still hot but start to bring in some more afternoon storms.

The best chance for afternoon thunderstorms will be on Wednesday.

Despite a daily chance for a few evening showers, high temperatures will continue to reach the low to mid 90s the second half of the workweek.