DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay sunny, warmer and breezy on Tuesday. This will increase fire concerns ahead of the next chance for rain and snow showers.

Weather tonight: Mild temperatures and increasing breeze

More clouds will build in tonight and help to cap low temperatures in the 40s. The breeze will pick up out of the south with gusts reaching 20 mph by Tuesday morning.

Weather tomorrow: Increased fire danger with dry, warmer and breezy conditions

Red flag warnings and fire weather watches are set to go into effect Tuesday afternoon and evening. This is due to low relative humidity and strong wind gusts that could reach over 40 mph at times.

High temperatures in the Denver metro will climb to the mid-70s alongside wind gusts reaching 30-35 mph out of the southwest.

Looking ahead: Chance for rain and snow showers to end the week

The strong breeze is ahead of the next system that will bring along the chance for showers starting Wednesday.

Wednesday morning will bring the chance for snow showers in the morning followed by light rain showers in the Denver area by Wednesday afternoon and evening.

As temperatures fall to near-freezing Wednesday night into Thursday, there will be a chance for a light rain and snow mix.

There is another chance for light rain and snow showers on Friday. Alongside light showers, the second half of the workweek will feature a cooling trend that will knock temperatures down to the 50s Thursday and Friday.