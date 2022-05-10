DENVER (KDVR) — Fire danger will increase into Wednesday as temperatures heat up, humidity decreases and winds increase.

A fire weather warning has been issued for eastern and southern Colorado on Wednesday. Fire danger will be at critical levels.

Denver’s forecast high on Wednesday is 88 degrees. This is only two away from the record of 90 degrees set in 1961. Winds will gust up to 35 mph on the Front Range.

Windy weather and critical fire danger will stay in place on Thursday. The wind will finally relax Friday into the weekend.

Dry weather is in the forecast for Denver for at least the next seven days. Highs will climb back into the 80s on Monday and Tuesday.