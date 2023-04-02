DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay warm and windy through Monday ahead of the next snow chance on Tuesday. High fire danger continues on Sunday while winter storm watches and warnings are ready for the incoming snow Monday night.

Weather tonight: Cool and breezy

Red flag warnings will expire Sunday night, but the Denver metro will stay dry and breezy. Low temperatures will fall near freezing.

Weather tomorrow: High fire danger continues

It will be another sunny and breezy day with a high in the mid-60s. Wind gusts in the Denver area will reach around 40 mph, which will increase fire danger.

Fire danger will be even higher in the southeast corner of the state.

Looking ahead: Snow Monday night into Tuesday

Monday’s warm and breezy conditions will be ahead of the next round of showers. The system will bring showers quickly changing from chilly rain to snow late Monday into Tuesday, followed by much cooler weather for the rest of the workweek.

Light snowfall will accumulate in the metro and east. The mountains will see most of the snow, with winter weather watches and winter storm warnings set to go into place Monday morning through Tuesday night.

There is another chance for snow showers that will move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but it looks to develop little to no accumulation for the metro and clear well ahead of the Rockies’ home opener.

Sunshine and more seasonal temperatures are back for Easter weekend.