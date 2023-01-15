DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay snowy this week with multiple winter storms making their way across Colorado.

Wednesday is now a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day with heavy snow and big travel impacts expected.

Weather tonight: Scattered showers

Scattered rain and snow showers will push across Colorado Sunday night. The best chance for snow on the Front Range will stay on the Palmer Divide where up to 2 inches of snow is possible.

Most of Metro Denver will miss out on seeing snowfall. Temperatures will fall into the low 20s overnight.

Weather tomorrow: Dry, sunny

Temperatures will be seasonal on Monday with highs in the mid 40s on the Front Range. Monday will be the calm weather between back-to-back storm systems.

Metro Denver and the Front Range will stay dry on Monday with scattered snow showers in the mountains.

Looking ahead: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Wednesday

Snow will move onto the Front Range Tuesday evening and stay through Wednesday afternoon. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Eastern Colorado from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Snow will be heavy at times with messy roads making travel tough.

Totals will range from 5 to 10 inches in Metro Denver and along the Front Range. Parts of the plains could see 6 to 12 inches of snow.

The mountains will see about 6 to 20 inches of snow depending on location.

There is still some forecast uncertainty in the Tuesday/Wednesday storm. If there if a shift in the track of the low pressure, the area of heaviest snow could move. The Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated with any changes.

Denver will see another chance for snow on Friday.