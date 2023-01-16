DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will be snowy and chilly this week with multiple winter storms making their way across Colorado.

Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day with heavy snow and big travel impacts expected.

Weather today: Dry, sunny

Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 40s on the Front Range. Monday will be the calm weather between back-to-back storm systems.

Metro Denver and the Front Range will stay dry on Monday with light scattered snow showers in the mountains.

Looking ahead: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Wednesday

Snow will move into the Front Range Tuesday evening and stay through Wednesday evening.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Eastern Colorado from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Snow will be heavy at times, especially Wednesday morning making messy roads and tough travel.

Totals will range from 5 to 10 inches in Metro Denver and along the Front Range. Parts of the plains could see 6 to 12 inches of snow.

The mountains will see about 6 to 20 inches of snow depending on location.

There is still some forecast uncertainty in the Tuesday/Wednesday storm. If there if a shift in the track of the low pressure, the area of heaviest snow could move. The Pinpoint Weather team will keep you updated with any changes.

Denver will see another chance for snow on Friday, looks to be light.