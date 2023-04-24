DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will turn soggy on Tuesday and Wednesday as an incoming storm system brings heavy rain and snow to most of Colorado.

Weather tonight: Rain begins

There is a chance for rain showers moving through overnight into early Tuesday morning. Clouds will continue to build over the Front Range.

Overnight lows in Denver will drop to the upper 30s.

Weather tomorrow: Rain to snow

The Front Range and plains will see rain showers Tuesday morning that will become heavier into the afternoon. The mountains will see scattered snow showers throughout Tuesday.

By Tuesday evening, rain showers will start to change to snow, especially in the higher elevations above 6,000 feet.

A winter storm warning has been issued for areas south and west of metro Denver Tuesday into Wednesday. Denver’s temperatures will fall to the 40s on Tuesday.

Looking ahead: Dry conditions return late Wednesday

Rain and snow showers will linger into Wednesday morning. Dry conditions return Wednesday afternoon and evening. The biggest impacts from this system will be on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning’s commutes.

There will be anywhere from nothing to 3 inches of snow across metro Denver with 5 to 10 inches across the Palmer Divide and into the foothills.

The mountains will see 2 to 24 inches of snowfall by Wednesday night. Dry weather will return Thursday with another storm system on Friday.

Highs will hit the 60s again by Sunday.