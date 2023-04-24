DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay active this week with an incoming storm system that will bring cooler temperatures and a lot of precipitation Tuesday and Wednesday.

Pinpoint Weather: What to expect on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Weather today: Seasonal with a few afternoon storms

Monday, temperatures will reach the low 60s in Denver.

Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon highs on April 24.

The metro will be mild with a 20% chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Storms that do develop will be isolated and could contain lightning.

Looking ahead: Rain, snow move in

The next big storm system will push into Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday with Pinpoint Weather Alert Days in place.

The storm will start as mountain snow and light scattered rain showers that pass by Tuesday morning. The bulk of the storm system moves in Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. That’s when it will be the heaviest and most widespread.

Pinpoint Weather: Spring storm coming

A winter storm watch has been issued for the higher elevations including the Palmer Divide and foothills through midday Wednesday.

Pinpoint Weather: Watches and warnings on April 25-26.

Computer models are still very inconsistent on snowfall accumulation. It will all depend on temperatures and elevation.

Pinpoint Weather: Snowfall totals on April 26

Pinpoint Weather: Rainfall totals on April 26.

Temperatures will be chilly in the 40s and then drop to around freezing on Tuesday night, so some snow mixed in through Wednesday morning is possible.

Pinpoint Weather: High temperatures on April 25.

The changeover will happen first in the elevations above 6,000 feet where temperatures will turn colder faster.

Wednesday will start off snowy and rainy, with the system moving south and exiting by the evening.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on April 24.

Colorado will slowly dry out Wednesday night and Thursday, but another rain and snow chance is back by Friday morning.