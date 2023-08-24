DENVER (KDVR) — A Pinpoint Weather Alert day has been issued for Friday for the risk of heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding. A flood watch is in effect in the Denver weather forecast.

After a long streak of 90-degree days, the remnants of Tropical Storm Harold will bring big temperature drops and heavy rain to the Front Range.

The flood watch is in place for Friday and Saturday. During this time, there will be widespread rainfall. Rainfall rates could reach or exceed 1 inch per hour at times and could lead to localized flooding.

Weather tonight: Clouds, breezy

Thunderstorms will clear out Thursday evening, leaving behind a mainly cloudy and breezy night, with wind gusts reaching around 25 mph. Low temperatures will stay on the warm side and only fall to the mid-60s.

Weather tomorrow: Heavy rainfall, much cooler

Friday will start with clouds and much cooler temperatures, only reaching highs in the 70s. Rain showers will be possible through the day, but the heaviest rainfall will pick up through the evening.

Heavy rainfall will lead to 1-2 inches of widespread rain, with localized heavier totals that could lead to flooding.

Looking ahead: Wet, cool start to the weekend

Heavy rainfall remains a concern Friday night into Saturday morning. More showers are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

This will keep isolated flood concerns around, along with much cooler temperatures. Widespread, the Front Range will pick up around 0.5-1.5 inches of rain, with higher totals possible in some spots, which could lead to localized flooding.

Highs will only reach the mid-70s on Saturday, then the lower 80s on Sunday.

Monday, clouds and the chance for more showers will help keep temperatures in the upper 70s. Sunshine and more seasonal temperatures return on Tuesday ahead of highs in the 90s again Wednesday and Thursday.