DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay wet and cooler than normal Friday and Saturday. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day is in effect for Friday because of flooding concerns.

A flood watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. Friday. During this time, widely scattered rain showers will be accompanied by thunderstorms capable of producing rainfall rates up to 1-2 inches per hour.

Remember: If you come across a flooded roadway, it’s never safe to cross it. Remember the saying: “Turn around, don’t drown.”

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in place for parts of East Central Colorado until 9 p.m. Friday. Thunderstorms could become strong to severe, producing hail up to 2 inches in diameter and wind gusts up to 70 mph.

Weather tonight: Rain and storms

Rain and thunderstorms will stick around into Friday night. After midnight, the showers will start to taper, leaving Denver with a mainly cloudy sky and low temperatures in the 50s.

Weather tomorrow: Rain and afternoon storms

Saturday’s temperatures will warm up to the 70s thanks to a mixture of sunshine and clouds. This will be followed by the chance for rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening hours.

The biggest concerns with the thunderstorms will be brief heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding, especially south of the Palmer Divide.

Looking ahead: Warmer and drier weather

A much drier weather pattern moves in on Sunday. Father’s Day will feature plenty of sunshine and a high in the lower 80s, which is much more seasonal for this time of year.

Sunny and warmer weather in the mid-80s will be in the forecast on Monday and Tuesday.

Denver will return to a pattern of morning sunshine followed by the chance for afternoon thunderstorms in the second half of next week.