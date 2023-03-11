DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front is crossing through this morning meaning cooler temperatures for the weekend with some rain and snow.

In the Colorado mountains, it will be snowing throughout the weekend and heavy at times. Snow totals look deep in some places and travel will be impacted especially over the higher passes.

Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast has some mountain areas getting more than a foot of fresh snow.

Weather today: Passing shower possible

Todya will be partly to mostly cloudy along the Front Range and into metro Denver. There will be a few rain showers possible but most staying dry.

Weather tonight: Cloudy

Overnight we are cloudy and dry as we “spring forward” – dont forget to adjust those clocks!

Looking ahead: Warming again next week

It will be cooler on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds again. There is a chance of an isolated shower south of Denver.

Next week starts with a nice warmup as temperatures will quickly climb into the 50s on Monday and then into the 60s for a few days.

That will be followed by another cold front arriving early on Thursday with chilly 40s again and a few rain showers when looking a week out.