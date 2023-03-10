DENVER (KDVR) — The mild weather we enjoyed in Denver Friday will be replaced by cooler temperatures over the weekend along with a few rain showers possible in the city. In the Colorado mountains, it will be snowing from Friday night until late Saturday. Snow totals look deep in some places and travel will be impacted especially over the higher passes. Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast has some mountain areas getting more than a foot of fresh snow.

Snowfall forecast with heavy totals in the Coloardo mountains from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Rain showers and chilly

We will have passing clouds along the Front Range overnight Friday into Saturday. There is a low chance that a few rain showers could develop on the Eastern Plains away from Denver. Anything that does slide across the Eastern Plains will be very light. Temperatures will be cold in the mountains and chilly across the plains with some areas dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Overnight low temperatures by Saturday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Few showers with cooler temperatures

Saturday will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies along the Front Range and into metro Denver. There will be a few rain scatter showers possible, meaning not every place will get rain, mainly in the afternoon. There is also the possibility that a few showers south of the city could become a rain/snow mix for a brief period with little to no accumulation.

Forecast highs across Colorado for Saturday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Warming again early next week

It will be cooler on Sunday with a good deal of sunshine. There is a remote chance of an isolated shower south of Denver. Temperatures will be a little cooler with readings in the 40s.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

We head into next week with a nice warmup as temperatures will quickly climb into the 50s on Monday and then into the 60s for a few days. That will be followed by another cold front arriving early on Thursday with chilly 40s again and a few rain showers when looking a week out.