DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay hot and sunny through the beginning of the workweek.

Weather tonight: clear skies

Overnight, Denver will stay under a mainly clear sky. Low temperatures will fall to the mid 60s, which is slightly above normal for this time of year.

Lows on July 22 will be warmer than usual.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, hotter

Sunday will be hot and sunny.

High temperatures will climb to the mid 90s, which is about 5 degrees hotter than normal.

July 23 will be hot across Colorado.

Looking ahead: Hot start ahead of afternoon thunderstorms

Hot temperatures will continue into the workweek.

Monday will be the hottest day of the week, climbing to the upper 90s alongside plenty of sunshine.

July 24 will be hot in Colorado.

There will be a slight chance for showers in the late afternoon as clouds build in.

Tuesday will look similar, with highs in the mid 90s.

The workweek of July 24 will start hot, and afternoon storms will follow.

The best chance for afternoon thunderstorms will be on Wednesday.

Despite a daily chance for a few evening showers, high temperatures will continue to reach the low to mid 90s the second half of the workweek.