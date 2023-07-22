DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay hot and sunny through the beginning of the workweek.
Weather tonight: clear skies
Overnight, Denver will stay under a mainly clear sky. Low temperatures will fall to the mid 60s, which is slightly above normal for this time of year.
Weather tomorrow: Sunny, hotter
Sunday will be hot and sunny.
High temperatures will climb to the mid 90s, which is about 5 degrees hotter than normal.
Looking ahead: Hot start ahead of afternoon thunderstorms
Hot temperatures will continue into the workweek.
Monday will be the hottest day of the week, climbing to the upper 90s alongside plenty of sunshine.
There will be a slight chance for showers in the late afternoon as clouds build in.
Tuesday will look similar, with highs in the mid 90s.
The best chance for afternoon thunderstorms will be on Wednesday.
Despite a daily chance for a few evening showers, high temperatures will continue to reach the low to mid 90s the second half of the workweek.