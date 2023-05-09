DENVER (KDVR) — The Front Range will see mainly sunny skies with highs near 80 degrees Tuesday, before storm chances on Wednesday in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Warm with fire risk

Mostly sunny skies over Denver will help highs get near the 80-degree mark with a brisk wind on Tuesday.

There is a small chance of a spotty evening shower.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on May 9.

South and west of the metro area are under a red flag warning from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. with low humidity and breezy winds.

Pinpoint Weather: Red flag warning on May 9.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy, mild

A few clouds move in overnight Tuesday with lighter winds. Overnight lows will dip to the 50-degree mark, making for a very mild night.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on May 9.

Looking ahead: Wednesday storms, rain on Mother’s Day

Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day with a slight risk for severe storms. Storms are expected in the afternoon through the early overnight hours.

There is a risk of damaging winds, small hail, and isolated tornadoes. Temperatures will be above average in the mid-70s on Wednesday with extra clouds.

Pinpoint Weather: Severe weather outlook on May 10.

Heavy rain chances are possible across the area on Thursday with cooler highs in the low 60s and cloudy skies. An isolated storm is also possible on Thursday afternoon.

Showers can linger into Friday morning, but skies will clear through the afternoon. High temperatures on Friday will be close to seasonal averages in the middle 60s.

Saturday kicks off Mother’s Day weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 60s.

Sunday has more clouds with some spotty afternoon showers and cooler highs in the low 60s.

Monday begins the next week with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s.