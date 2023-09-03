DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay hot through the Labor Day holiday alongside another chance for some showers and thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Clearing Sky

Sunday evening, thunderstorms will clear, leaving behind a partly cloudy sky and low temperatures falling near 60 degrees.

Lows on Sept. 3 are mild in Denver.

Weather tomorrow: Hot, some thunderstorms

Labor Day will start off with plenty of sunshine. This will help to boost high temperatures to the low 90s ahead of the chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The better chance for thunderstorms will be in higher elevations.

Sept. 4 will be warm with the chance for storms.

Looking ahead: Cooler start to the workweek

The workweek will start off with more sunshine and some relief from the heat. On Tuesday, high temperatures will comfortably climb to the lower 80s.

Weather after Sept. 4 is warm and sunny.

Then, sunshine sticks around for the rest of the workweek as highs climb to the mid to upper 80s.

Temperatures will reach the mid-80s next Saturday and Sunday thanks to more clouds and the return of the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.