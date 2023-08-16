DENVER (KDVR) — The dog days of summer continue in the Denver weather forecast, with more 90-degree days ahead.

So far this season, there have been just 21 recorded days in the 90s in Denver. However, there will be another week of 90-degree heat, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

90 degree stats for Denver

Weather tonight: Clearing and breezy

There will be a few clouds around during the evening in metro Denver before the skies clear during the overnight hours.

A weak cold front will slide in from the north, causing breezy conditions at times overnight with northwesterly winds up to 20 mph. Temperatures will cool in the 40s and 50s in the mountains with temperatures in the 60s across the Front Range.

Overnight lows by Thursday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Breezy, dry, not as hot

It’ll stay breezy on Thursday with winds coming from the southeast during the afternoon into Denver and the Front Range. Wind speeds will range between 10-20 mph.

Skies will be sunny across the Eastern Plains, with just some clouds over the mountains. It will not be as hot in Denver thanks to an overnight cold front, but temperatures will still reach the 90s again.

Forecast highs on Thursday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: More heat and limited rain

A few showers and thunderstorms will be around late on Friday with limited rain from the passing storms. Saturday brings an isolated chance for a passing shower.

Most places over the next week will not see rain given the very low chances.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Temperatures in Denver look to stay in the 90s each afternoon through the middle of next week. There appears to be a shift in the weather pattern just outside this 7-day forecast to slightly better rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures in the upper 80s.