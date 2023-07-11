DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather reached a temperature of 90 degrees (or higher) for the second day in a row. That makes only the third time this summer the city has posted temperatures in the 90s according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Highs across Colorado on Tuesday

Weather tonight: Clear and comfortable

Skies will be clear across Denver and the Front Range Tuesday night. A few clouds could linger across the southern mountains. Temperatures will be cool in the high country with overnight lows forecast in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Readings overnight will be in the low 60s in metro Denver, which is comfortable, with low humidity and a little breeze.

Forecast overnight lows by Wednesday morning

Weather tomorrow: The heat is on again

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting abundant sunshine again on Wednesday across Colorado. There may be a few passing afternoon clouds over the mountains and south of Denver across the Palmer Divide. Those clouds may provide shade for a few hours. But, it’ll still be hot with readings in the 80s, 90s and even 100 degrees in a few spots.

Forecast highs Wednesday afternoon from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Less heat with a chance for rain

Starting on Friday and lasting through the weekend, the Pinpoint Weather team forecast has a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. The chance is low on all three days. Saturday has the highest chance and even that isn’t anything more than scattered storms.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Metro Denver will dip back into the 80s over the weekend with the chance for rain. It will quickly dry out at the start of next week and temperatures will soar back into the hot 90s.