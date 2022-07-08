DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures could hit 100 degrees in some places this weekend. The forecast high for Denver on Saturday and Sunday is 99 degrees.

Saturday will be hot and dry with highs close to the triple digits across the Front Range. A heat advisory has been issued for Denver and northeast Colorado from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m.

It will be best to avoid spending time outside in the heat of the day but if you have to be outside, make sure to hydrate and take breaks in the shade.

The record high on Saturday is 98 degrees, set in 2021, which will likely be broken.

Sunday will be just as hot with a forecast high of 99 degrees. There will be a few isolated storms Sunday afternoon.

Scattered storms will move in Monday and Tuesday cooling temperatures to the upper 80s and low 90s. Hot and dry weather will return Wednesday into next weekend.