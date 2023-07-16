DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will start to heat up again to the 90s on Sunday and into triple digit heat on Monday. A Heat Advisory is in place through Monday evening.

Weather today: Heating up

Sunshine and dry skies will warm temperatures in Denver quickly up toward 90 degrees, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Heat advisories Monday

The heat is on and in full force on Monday. Heat advisories in place on Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. along the Interstate 25 urban corridor, which includes the Denver metro.

High temperatures will reach the upper 90s to 100 degrees.

Hot temperatures may cause heat illness, so make sure to stay hydrated, and find shade or stay in an air-conditioned room when possible. Take the right precautions and do not leave anyone in the car unattended.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and still hot with highs reaching the mid-90s.

The chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms will return Wednesday, Thursday and Friday which cuts some of the heat.