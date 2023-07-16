DENVER (KDVR) — The hottest temperatures of the year are in the Denver weather forecast for the start of the workweek.
A heat advisory is set to go into effect on Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. along the Interstate 25 urban corridor, including Denver, because high temperatures will climb to the upper 90s to around 100 degrees.
Weather tonight: Mainly clear, seasonal
Overnight, Denver will stay seasonal and fall down toward 60 degrees under a mainly clear sky.
Weather tomorrow: Sunny and hot
Sunshine will help temperatures climb to the upper 90s upto right around 100 degrees.
Heat advisories will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.
During this time, it will be important to protect yourself from the heat by doing things like drinking plenty of water, wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and taking breaks in the shade or air conditioning whenever possible.
Looking ahead: More hot weather ahead of afternoon thunderstorms
Hot temperatures remain in the forecast for Tuesday. Sunshine will help to boost highs back up to the mid-90s ahead of the slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.
The better chance for thunderstorms moves in for the second half of the workweek. Temperatures will stay on the warm side, but afternoon clouds and showers will help to limit high temperatures to the mid to upper 80s.