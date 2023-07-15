DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will start to heat up again to the 90s on Sunday and into the start of the workweek, alongside plenty of sunshine.

Weather tonight: Storms clearing

Thunderstorms will clear out Saturday evening, and so will most of the clouds. Temperatures will stay seasonal and fall down toward 60 degrees.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and warmer

Sunshine will help temperatures in Denver quickly climb up toward 90 degrees, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Heat advisories Monday

The heat returns in full force for the start of the workweek. Heat advisories are set to go into effect on Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. along the Interstate 25 urban corridor, which includes the Denver metro. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s to 100 degrees.

Hot temperatures may cause heat illness, so make sure to stay hydrated, and find shade or stay in an air-conditioned room when possible.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs reaching the mid-90s. The chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms will return Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.