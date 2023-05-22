DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will heat up to the upper 70s on Monday with mostly dry conditions and wildfire smoke.

The smoke has improved a lot since Friday and Saturday, but there will still be some lingering today and tomorrow.

Weather today: Warm and dry

Monday’s storm chances will stay low at 10% on the Front Range, meaning most places will remain dry in eastern Colorado.

The better chance for showers and storms will stay in the mountains and in western Colorado.

Afternoon temperatures will climb to the upper 70s in Denver.

Skies will be hazy again with with wildfire smoke lingering into tomorrow. There should be improvement by tomorrow afternoon.

Looking ahead: More storms

Temperatures will heat up to near 80 degrees on Tuesday with a 20% chance for a few spotty storms in the afternoon.

Storm chances will go up Wednesday into Thursday as the next wet storm system arrives. There is a chance for strong to severe activity, so something we will keep an eye on.