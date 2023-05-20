DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will remain hazy due to smoke from wildfires burning in Canada. Otherwise, a typical spring pattern with morning sunshine and a daily chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms will stick around. Air quality warnings continue for eastern Colorado through Sunday.

Weather tonight: Showers ending

Overnight the chance for showers will wrap up and we will stay under a hazy sky. Low temperatures will fall down to around 50 degrees.

Weather tomorrow: Hazy with chance for afternoon showers

Sunday will start mainly sunny and mild.

High temperatures will reach the mid-70s alongside a hazy sky from wildfire smoke moving in from the north and a slight chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Looking ahead: Warmer week with chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Rain is forecast for Alberta, Canada, which should help with wildfires and aid in clearing out the smoky sky Monday.

The upcoming workweek will feature morning sunshine, highs in the 70s then a daily chance for a shower or thunderstorm.