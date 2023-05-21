DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will remain hazy due to smoke from wildfires burning in Canada. Air quality warnings continue for eastern Colorado through Sunday.

Otherwise, a typical spring pattern with morning sunshine and a daily chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms will stick around.

Weather today: Hazy with chance for afternoon showers

Sunday will have hazy sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

A few storms possible – mainly south and west.

Looking ahead: Warmer week with more storms

Rain is in the forecast for Alberta, Canada, which should help with wildfires and aid in clearing out the haze by Tuesday.

The upcoming workweek will feature morning sunshine, highs in the 70s then a daily chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Best chance is Wednesday with the potential for strong to severe activity.