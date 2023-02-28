DENVER (KDVR) — There will be more snow in the mountains Tuesday, while the Denver weather forecast has some passing clouds, gusty conditions and seasonal temperatures near 50 degrees.

Pinpoint Weather: Watches and warnings on Feb. 28.

Weather today: Gusty, mountain snow

Snow will continue to move into the Colorado mountains Tuesday along with high wind at times.

Pinpoint Weather: Mountain snow totals on Feb. 28.

Across metro Denver and the Eastern Plains, it will be sunny with some passing clouds and gusty winds.

Pinpoint Weather: Wind gusts on Feb. 28.

The average high for this time of year in Denver is 49 degrees, so it’ll be a seasonal afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon highs on Feb. 28.

Looking ahead: Light snow chances

The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking a chance for snow arriving on Wednesday in metro Denver. Right now, the track of the storm is looking to be farther south so the impacts look to focus on the southern half of the state with a better chance for snow and better accumulation.

Pinpoint Weather: Forecast snow totals for March 2.

Light snow showers are expected for Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday. The southern track of the storm will limit accumulation along the Front Range to under an inch.

Pinpoint Weather: Metro snow totals on March 2.

More heavy snow is expected to the west and especially the southwest corner.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Feb. 28.

The weekend is looking dry with a more seasonal start to March.