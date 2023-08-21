DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather added another 90-degree day to start the work week.

At 2:17 p.m., the National Weather Service reported a record-breaking high temperature. The hottest Aug. 21 temperature on record was 97 degrees in 2007. Monday, 99 degrees was recorded at Denver International Airport, according to NWS.

It will stay hot, dry and breezy for a few more days. That will be followed by a good chance for rain by the end of the week and into the weekend, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Possible rain totals from Friday through Sunday across Colorado

Weather tonight: Warm and breezy

Skies will remain mostly clear across Colorado during the overnight hours. It will also stay breezy with southerly winds between 10-20 mph at times. Denver will have another warm night.

The average overnight low in the city is in the upper 50s. The temperature will be about 10 degrees warmer, with forecast lows in the upper 60s.

Overnight forecast lows by Tuesday morning

Weather tomorrow: Breezy and hot again

Skies will start sunny on Tuesday followed by some passing clouds in the afternoon for Denver and the Front Range. It will be breezy again, with southeasterly winds up to 20-25 mph.

Temperatures will heat back into the hot 90s with triple-digit readings in southeast Colorado.

Forecast higs on Tuesday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Rain chances to rise

Denver will finally get a break from the summer heat with a good shot of rain arriving later this week.

The first chance will arrive on Thursday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The highest chance for needed moisture comes Friday and Saturday, with the best rain chances all month.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The rain will also help to cool temperatures into the refreshing 70s on Friday and only slightly warmer 80s through the rest of the weekend.

The forecast will continue with scattered showers and thunderstorms to end the weekend and start next week.