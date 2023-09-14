DENVER (KDVR) — Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Denver’s weather this evening.

Some of the thunderstorms can produce heavy rain in spots. Possible rain totals look good and could be enough to get totals back to September levels for this time of the month.

Some showers could linger past midnight along the Front Range.

Weather tonight: Showers overnight

Showers and thunderstorms will still be possible during the overnight hours especially from Denver to the south. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight and it will be breezy at times. Temperatures will be cool across metro Denver with lows in the 50s. It will be chilly again in the Colorado mountains with 40s and some colder 30s.

Weather tomorrow: Rain early and cooler day

Showers will be possible early on Friday in metro Denver. The rain will end from north to south and some sunshine will return late in the day. Temperatures will be cooler with readings mainly in the 60s for eastern Colorado and metro Denver, which is about 10-15 degrees below normal.

Looking ahead: Warm and dry weekend ahead

Just in time for the weekend, the forecast looks to be dry again. There will be plenty of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will start off in the 70s on Saturday and warm into the 80s by Sunday. The area will stay warm and dry through the start of next week.

A small chance for an isolated shower returns on Wednesday. There will be a few showers or thunderstorms possible by Thursday as temperatures cool out of the warm 80s and into the refreshing 70s to end the week.