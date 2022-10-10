DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts a sunny Monday with abnormally warm highs in the mid-70s in the Denver weather forecast. The average high right now in Denver is 68 degrees.

Weather today: Unseasonably warm

The start of the workweek is looking beautiful with highs above average. Normally this time of year, temperatures should be around 68 degrees in Denver, but Monday will see highs close to 10 degrees above that.

The mountains stay sunny on Monday as well with a 10 to 20% chance for an afternoon rain shower and thunderstorm over the central and southern zones. Highs in the mountains will be in the 50s.

Weather tomorrow: Cold front moves in

A cold front races through Tuesday afternoon.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is including a 10% chance for a shower and thunderstorm in Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast. Clouds will increase briefly on Tuesday.

Highs for the day will still be unseasonably warm with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver, Oct. 10, 2022.

Looking ahead: Still no first freeze in sight

On Wednesday, highs will drop about 5 degrees behind Tuesday’s cold front.

The weather looks to be mostly dry through the end of the week from Thursday to Sunday with temperatures in the 60s.

The Pinpoint Weather Team still doesn’t have the first freeze or first snow in our extended forecast. Denver, on average, usually sees its first freeze on Oct. 7.